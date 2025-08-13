Advertisement

Eco Material Technologies, recently acquired by CRH, has set a target to double its annual volumes of recycled material to 20Mta by 2030.

The goal was announced with the release of the company’s 2024 Sustainability Report, which outlines initiatives to reduce the environmental footprint of construction through large-scale fly ash utilisation, alternative cement products, and expanded domestic supply chains.

In 2024 Eco Material’s supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) – including fly ash and proprietary green cement – displaced more than five per cent of total US cement consumption, avoiding over 5.5Mt of CO 2 emissions. The cement manufacturing sector is estimated to account for nearly eight per cent of global carbon emissions.

Key achievements in 2024 included diverting 5.6Mt of fresh fly ash and bottom ash from landfills, beneficially using 467,806t of harvested legacy ash, producing 73,292t of Green Cement (avoiding more than 65,000t of CO 2 emissions), and saving over 2bn gallons of water through SCM substitution for ordinary portland cement (OPC). The company also replaced 20 per cent of its heavy truck fleet with fuel-efficient models, cutting operational emissions.

“Domestic fly ash is not only a powerful climate solution, but also a resilient and scalable one,” said Grant Quasha, CEO of Eco Material Technologies. “The infrastructure transformation is already underway, and we’re proud to be leading it.”

Eco Material said the expanded use of SCMs offers the potential to reduce both embodied carbon and water consumption in infrastructure projects, while supporting U.S. supply chain resilience. The company aims to scale its operations to meet the growing demand for low-carbon cement alternatives in both public and private sector construction.