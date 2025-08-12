Advertisement

Cement sales in Brazil edged up by 3.1 per cent YoY to 6.063Mt in July 2025 when compared with July 2024, when 5.881Mt were sold in the domestic market.

Of this total, 2.743Mt were dispatched in the southeast market, the country’s largest, reflecting a 1.3 per cent YoY uptick when compared with the 2.707Mt sold in July 2024. In the northeast, off-take increased by 5.3 per cent YoY to 1.271Mt from 1.207Mt over the same period while the market in the south expanded 3.7 per cent YoY to 1Mt from 0.964Mt in July 2024. The smaller market of the central-west showed the largest growth at 5.9 per cent YoY to 0.759Mt in July 2025 from 0.717Mt in the equivalent period of the previous year. In the north there was a 1.4 per cent uptick in sales to 0.29Mt from 0.286Mt in July 2024.

Meanwhile, exports declined by 20 per cent YoY from 5000t to 4000t in July 2025.

SNIC attributed the rise in consumption to a buoyant real estate sector, driven by the expansion of the Minha Casa, Minha Vida housing programme. In addition, the country’s job market has seen record numbers of formal jobs and wages as well as a decline in unemployment, said SNIC. However, high interest rates of around 15 per cent and credit shortages are impacting on the construction sector’s expectations in the coming months, leading to the lowest FGV confidence index since June 2021, while the rise in the Selic rate is affecting real estate financing. In the year to June 2025, the number of units financed for construction fell 60.8 per cent YoY, said the cement association.

January-July 2025

In the first seven months of 2025, Brazil’s cement market expanded by 3.7 per cent YoY to 38.143Mt from 36.788Mt in the 7M24.

Sales in the southeast saw a two per cent uptick to 17.442Mt from 17.104Mt while in the northeast dispatches showed the strongest growth, at 7.2 per cent, to 8.052Mt in the 7M25 from 7.509Mt in the year-ago period. The southern market expanded by 5.2 per cent YoY to 6.488Mt in the 7M25 when compared with 6.167Mt in the 7M24. Central-western sales increased by 2.2 per cent YoY to 4.368Mt in the 7M24 from 7.509Mt while in the north, market growth was around 3.5 per cent YoY to 1.793Mt from 1.732Mt.

In the January-July 2025 period, exports increased by 7.7 per cent to 42,000t from 39,000t in the equivalent period of the previous year.