Ash Grove Cement (CRH Group) has been pioneering the future of industrial safety and reliability with “Spot”, a four-legged autonomous robot developed by Boston Dynamics.

"Spot isn’t just impressive, it’s a game-changer for plant safety," claims Ash Grove Cement. Equipped with a 4K camera and laser scanning capabilities, Spot patrols our facilities to detect anomalies and alert teams before equipment fails. It even performs laser refractory brick measurements inside cement kilns, eliminating the need for employees to enter hazardous environments.

Operating over 80 hours a week, Spot delivers consistent, proactive maintenance insights—helping Ash Grove Cement prevent issues before they become risks and keeping our people safe.

In all, the pilot programme has delivered more accurate data, fewer shutdowns, and a safer workplace – all thanks to a four-legged tech hero. The project began in February 2025 and is set for a year-long pilot scheme.