Bryden Country School in Chegutu is locked in a fierce legal battle with Chinese-owned Shuntai Holdings over the construction of a lime and cement factory just 497m from its boundary, amid fears of dire health and environmental consequences for pupils. Despite a High Court order on March 25 directing Shuntai to suspend all activities, the company has pressed ahead, unleashing toxic dust, noxious fumes, loud blasting and heavy machinery noise on the community.

In a circular to parents, Bryden’s Board of Governors detailed how Shuntai’s Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) was approved by the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) despite ignoring critical health and zoning concerns in an area reserved for education. The school has since sued EMA, while a judge personally inspected the site and later ruled Shuntai in contempt.

Last month ICR featured the Chegutu Cement plant's plans for a 0.8Mta plant to begin operations in 2026.