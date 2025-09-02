Bolivian cement sales declined 3.7 per cent to 306,714t in June 2025 from 319,041t in June 2024, according to Bolivia’s statistics agency, INE.
In the first half of 2025, cement sales slipped 1.4 per cent to 1,880,754t from 1,908,188t in the 1H24.
