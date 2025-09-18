Advertisement

Sintek has successfully completed and commissioned two key facilities at the Oyak Iskenderun plant in a record 13 months, including a 100tph capacity white horizontal mill and a 20,000t capacity concrete silo, along with steel structures and complementary units.

This achievement marks more than a technical milestone. It demonstrates Sintek’s disciplined planning, the strength of its in-house infrastructure, and the company’s unwavering commitment to excellence.

“At Sintek, we create impact through our engineering strength and determination in every project we deliver,” the company stated. “Trust and quality are at the core of everything we build — and with each step forward, we continue to leave a lasting mark on the industry.”