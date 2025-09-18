Advertisement

Wonder Cement has announced the successful cold commissioning of Line-2 at its Nimbahera facility in Rajasthan, marking a major milestone in the company’s ongoing expansion programme. The commissioning includes the installation of the latest IKN generation walking floor clinker cooler, with a capacity of 8000tpd, one of the most advanced systems in India.

The development is part of a broader upgrade first unveiled in 2024, when Wonder Cement confirmed plans to modernise Lines 1 and 2 at the Nimbahera plant with new clinker coolers. The project is central to the company’s strategy to enhance efficiency, boost clinker output, and support long-term growth in India’s competitive cement sector.

Once all upgrades are completed, the four existing 8500tpd production lines at Nimbahera will collectively deliver an increased clinker production capacity of 13.6Mta. The expansion reflects Wonder Cement’s commitment to strengthening its market presence and adopting cutting-edge technology to improve sustainability and performance.

The company described the successful cold commissioning of Line-2 as “another step forward” in its growth journey, positioning Wonder Cement to meet rising demand for high-quality cement products across domestic and export markets.