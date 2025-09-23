Advertisement

Cement consumption in Senegal slipped 0.6 per cent in July 2025 to 668,900t from 672,700t in July 2024, according to the country’s Ministry of Economy.

Domestic cement production saw a 0.7 per cent increase to 829,200t in July 2025 from 823,200t in the year-ago period.

Of this total output, Senegal’s cement producers exported 216,000t, up 28.7 per cent YoY, from 167,900t in July 2024.

January-July 2025

In the first seven months of 2025 the Senegalese cement market expanded by 3.3 per cent to 4.544Mt when compared with the 7M24, when volumes reached 4.398Mt.

Cement production declined by 2.7 per cent to 5.544Mt in the January-July 2025 when compared with 5.697Mt in the 7M24.

Exports from Senegal fell 14.9 per cent YoY to 1.113Mt from 1.309Mt in the 7M24.