Microsoft is investing in green cement manufacturer Fortera through its Climate Innovation Fund, aiming to accelerate the use of low-carbon building materials across its data centres. The deal gives Microsoft access to Fortera’s ReAct™ low-carbon cement and environmental attribute certificates (EACs).

“We are making long-term investments that will help us achieve our 2030 carbon negative goals,” said Brandon Middaugh, general manager of sustainability markets and the Climate Innovation Fund at Microsoft. “Corporate investment can help jumpstart and scale nascent markets like low-carbon cement. Fortera’s approach stood out for its potential to deliver deep emissions reductions, competitive costs, and compatibility with existing infrastructure.”

Fortera’s ReCarb technology produces cement with up to 70 per cent fewer CO 2 emissions than ordinary portland cement (OPC) while maintaining performance and cost parity. Its process integrates with existing cement plants, enabling scalability without major infrastructure changes.

Ryan Gilliam, CEO of Fortera, welcomed the collaboration: “Microsoft has been a catalyst in overcoming market barriers to decarbonization across industries. Their investment underscores the impact of our full-scale ReCarb plant on the low-carbon building materials sector.”

The partnership also brings Erik Urosa, Microsoft’s group manager of impact investments, onto Fortera’s board as an observer.

This move builds on Fortera’s recent milestones, including its flagship ReCarb Plant in Redding, California, partnerships with industry leaders like Graymont, and successful deployments in real-world construction projects.