Heidelberg Materials and the UK Government have confirmed a final investment decision (FID) to build the world’s first full-scale carbon capture facility for cement production at the company’s Padeswood works in north Wales.

Announced by Energy Minister Michael Shanks, the project will enter construction later this year and is expected to begin producing evoZero carbon-captured cement in 2029. Once operational, the facility will capture around 800,000t of CO 2 annually—about 95 per cent of the plant’s emissions—making it the first cement works in the world capable of fully decarbonised production.

Simon Willis, CEO of Heidelberg Materials UK, said: “Our new facility at Padeswood will be a world-leader, capturing almost all CO 2 from our existing cement works and allowing us to produce net zero cement. This milestone highlights our commitment to climate action and helps keep the UK construction sector competitive as it works towards its decarbonisation goals.”

Captured emissions will be transported via underground pipeline to Liverpool Bay for permanent storage as part of the HyNet North West project. Importantly, emissions from biomass fuels—derived from unrecyclable domestic waste such as wood and paper—will also be captured, potentially allowing Padeswood to deliver carbon-negative cement.

The government hailed the decision as a key step in its clean-energy transition. “This trailblazing cement works showcases the north Wales workforce on the global stage—leading the charge in the clean industries of the future,” said Shanks.

It is anticipated the project will safeguard more than 200 existing jobs, create about 50 new permanent roles, and support up to 500 jobs during construction. Heidelberg Materials says the investment underscores north Wales’ role in pioneering industrial decarbonisation.

The Padeswood project follows the opening in June of Heidelberg Materials’ Brevik plant in Norway, the world’s first cement works with operational carbon capture, which currently captures around 50 per cent of emissions. Padeswood will be the company’s first plant to achieve full-scale capture. Heidelberg Materials employs more than 4000 people across 300 sites in the UK.



'A landmark step'

Dr Diana Casey, Executive Director for Energy and Climate Change, Cement and Lime at industry association the Mineral Products Association, comments: “The green light for the UK’s first carbon capture-enabled cement plant at Padeswood is a landmark step on the road to decarbonising our domestic cement industry – it will safeguard existing skilled jobs and create new opportunities too.

“Public investment in this project provides a strong vote of confidence in the technology and recognises the vital role cement plays in supporting economic growth while delivering on the transition to net zero. Decarbonising heavy industry is not only essential for meeting climate goals, but also for securing the future of communities across the country – today’s announcement delivers on both.”