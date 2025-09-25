Advertisement

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the US and Puerto Rico amounted to 9.164Mt in June, down 2.2 per cent YoY from the 9.370Mt recorded in June 2024.

Excluding for sales to Puerto Rico and overseas territories, cement consumption in the US fell two per cent YoY in June, coming in at 9.065Mt, compared to 9.254Mt a year earlier.

The key producing states for Portland and blended cement were, in descending order, Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama. The key consuming states were, in descending order, Texas, California, Florida, Ohio and Illinois.

Blended cement shipments amounted to 6.074Mt in June, up 9.6 per cent YoY from 5.540Mt a year earlier, with Florida the leading consumer.

Masonry cement shipments amounted to 187,839t, up four per cent YoY from 180,656t a year earlier, with Florida the leading consumer.

Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, saw a 1.6 per cent YoY decline in June to 6.291Mt.



Imports of cement and clinker amounted to 2.614Mt in June, up from 101,937Mt in June 2024. Imported clinker amounted to 135,466t, up from 105,092t in June 2024.

1H25

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the US and Puerto Rico amounted to 47.027Mt in 1H25, down 5.3 per cent YoY from the 49.634Mt recorded in the same period of 2024.

Excluding for sales to Puerto Rico and overseas territories, cement consumption in the US was 5.2 per cent lower YtD, coming in at 46.351Mt, compared to 48.912t a year earlier.

Blended cement shipments amounted to 29.675Mt in 1H25, up 8.8 per cent YoY from 27.265Mt in 1H24.

Masonry cement shipments amounted to 1.047Mt in 1H25, down 6.1 per cent YoY from 1.115Mt in 1H24.

Clinker production, excluding Puerto Rico, saw an 8.3 per cent YoY decline to 30.821Mt from 33.598Mt.

Imports of cement and clinker amounted to 12.420Mt in 1H25, down 1.8 per cent YoY from 12.643Mt in the same period of 2024. Imported clinker amounted to 412,909t, down 13.2 per cent YoY from 475,481t in 1H24.

Outlook

The outlook for US cement is downbeat as the residential construction sector remains pinned down by weak consumer confidence, low affordability and slow to loosen monetary policy. Infrastructure construction will not be enough to offset weakness in house building. As such, cement demand in the US is forecast to shrink 4.3 per cent YoY in 2025, with total volumes for the year falling below 100Mt for the first time since 2018.