Akio Isomata, Ambassador of Japan to Sri Lanka, paid an official visit to Tokyo Cement’s Trincomalee factory, reaffirming the long-standing economic cooperation and friendship between the two nations.

The Ambassador was accompanied by Yukako Mizunuma, Finance Attaché, and Sachi Tanaka, Second Secretary of the Japanese Embassy. The delegation reviewed Tokyo Cement’s latest expansion project, which added 1Mt of production capacity—a milestone that strengthens Sri Lanka’s industrial base and supports its economic growth.

At the Tokyo Cement Center for Excellence, Ambassador Isomata and his team were received by SR Gnanam, managing director of Tokyo Cement Co (Lanka) PLC, and Michio Matsuoka, non-executive director representing Mitsubishi UBE Cement Corporation, the company’s technology partner. The visit included tours of the newly inaugurated cement mill, the Tokyo Cement Jetty at the Port of Trincomalee, and the AYS Gnanam Village Heartbeat Empowerment Centre, underscoring the firm’s commitment to community development.

Ambassador Isomata praised Tokyo Cement for its performance, 100 per cent biomass-powered electricity generation, and impactful CSR initiatives in education and capacity building, particularly for women and children.

As Sri Lanka’s largest manufacturer of cement and related products, Tokyo Cement continues to play a pivotal role in the country’s construction industry, combining local value creation with a focus on quality, innovation, and sustainability.