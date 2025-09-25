Advertisement

Cameroon has commissioned a new cement plant in Edéa, Littoral region, with an annual capacity of 1Mt. The facility, developed by Chinese investors under Central Africa Cement (CAC), was inaugurated on 19 September 2025, by Acting Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological Development, Fuh Calistus Gentry.

The new plant is the second in Edéa, following Sinafcam Sarl’s entry into the market in June 2025. A third Chinese-backed producer, Yousheng Cement, is expected to begin operations soon with a 1.8Mt capacity. Combined, the three plants will expand the footprint of Chinese players in Cameroon’s cement industry, bringing the number of active producers to nine.

Cameroon’s cement market, once monopolised for 48 years by Cimenteries du Cameroun (Cimencam), a Lafarge Holcim Maroc Afrique subsidiary, has diversified since 2015. The sector now includes Dangote Cement Cameroon, Morocco’s Cimaf, Turkey’s Medcem (Eren Holding), Mira Co, and Portugal’s Cimpor.

Despite installed national capacity exceeding 10Mt, against average demand of about 8Mt, retail prices remain high. A 50kg bag of cement sells for CFA5,100–5,300 (US$9.12-9.48) in Douala and Yaoundé. Producers cite high clinker import costs, though Trade Minister Luc Magloire Mbarga Atangana has accused companies of collusion to sustain prices.