Italian cement output slipped two per cent YoY in November, after increasing nine per cent YoY in October, according to the latest data from Italian concrete association, Federbeton.



Import and export data, which lag production data, show cement imports increased 27 per cent YoY to 291,753t in October, with a total CIF value of EUR24m or EUR82/t as value per tonne.Meanwhile, cement exports dropped 26 per cent YoY to 111,167t, with a total FOB value of EUR10.9m or EUR98/t.



The price of cement declined one per cent YoY in November.



January-November 2025

Italian cement output rose two per cent YoY in 11M25.



Cement imports were up 11.7 per cent YoY in January-October amounting to 2.377Mt, while exports were down 11.6 per cent YoY over the same period at 1.167Mt.



Italian construction production increased five per cent YoY in 11M25, according to Federbeton.