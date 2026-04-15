Cement demand in Colombia grew 4.4 per cent YoY to 1.025Mt in February 2026 when compared with February 2025 when demand reached 0.982Mt, according to DANE, Colombia’s statistics agency.

Of this total, bulk dispatches saw a 1.3 per cent uptick while bagged cements increased by 5.8 per cent YoY. In terms of markets, sales to the wholesale/retail sector improved by 6.9 per cent and those to ready-mix concrete companies by 5.1 per cent YoY. However, construction companies and contractors reduced their off take by 5.8 per cent YoY.

Output from domestic cement plants edged up by 1.3 per cent YoY to 1.080Mt in February 2026 from 1.067Mt in the year-ago period.

January-February 2026

In the January-February 2026 period national dispatches improved 5.6 per cent YoY to 1.976Mt from 1.871Mt in the first two months of 2025.

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Dispatches of bulk cement slipped by 0.4 per cent YoY in the 2M26, but bagged cement deliveries increased by 8.3 per cent YoY. Robust growth was reported in the wholesale/retail segment, where dispatches were up 11.3 per cent. However, both the ready-mix concrete and the construction companies/contractors segments saw declines - of 1.2 and seven per cent, respectively.

Domestic production increased 2.2 per cent to 2.072Mt from 2.029Mt in the 2M25.