Buzzi Unicem: Italy and beyond

Published 26 May 2020

The growth of Buzzi Unicem into a major multinational has taken more than a century. While its operations span the Atlantic and stretch to the Russian Urals in the east and the Mediterranean Sea and Middle East to the south, the company remains a family business with a fascinating history of cement, ready-mix and aggregate production.

Buzzi Unicem’s roots date back to the 19th century when the two companies Buzzi and Unicem were founded at the foot of the Monferrato hills. Unicem was established in 1872 when Cementi Marchino Co was founded. Luigi Marchino started producing lime at the Casale Monferrato plant in Alessandria province, Piedmont region, Italy, and the company started to make Portland cement in 1878.

Buzzi was founded by Pietro and Antonio Buzzi in 1907, when it began operations at Fratelli Buzzi Cementi in Trino, 16km southwest of Casale Monferrato.

