Belarus government awards US$4m grant to Krasnoselskstroimaterialy

The Belarus Council of Ministers will provide a non-repayable grant of BYN8.5m (US$4.06m) to state-owned cement producer Krasnoselskstroimaterialy OJSC in 2019-20, according to BelaPAN news agency.
The cement company will use the grant to improve heat efficiency at its plant in Volkovsysk, Hrodna region.
