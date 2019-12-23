Belarus government awards US$4m grant to Krasnoselskstroimaterialy

ICR Newsroom By 23 December 2019

The Belarus Council of Ministers will provide a non-repayable grant of BYN8.5m (US$4.06m) to state-owned cement producer Krasnoselskstroimaterialy OJSC in 2019-20, according to BelaPAN news agency.



The cement company will use the grant to improve heat efficiency at its plant in Volkovsysk, Hrodna region.

