Cemento Cienfuegos achieves 2019 planned production

ICR Newsroom By 24 December 2019

Cuba’s Cemento Cienfuegos achieved its planned output for 2019 and will continue to produce cement to supply extra volumes to prioritised construction programmes in the country.

The plant’s production reached more than 0.696Mt, a few days before the end of the year, despite damage to the plant during the year and reduced energy output due to the intensification of the USblockade, reported ACN, the Cuban news agency.

Fol

lowing maintenance on a segment of conveyors that feed raw materials to the kiln, the plant was able to increase its output in November and December, said Carlos López, the plant’s technical vice-manager.

Published under