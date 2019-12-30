Confidence Cement plans to install 5.6MW Power Plant

30 December 2019

Confidence Cement Limited (CCL) of Bangladesh has informed the Dhaka Stock Exchange that its Board of Directors have decided to install a 5.6MW captive power plant at a cost of around BDT280m (USD3.30m) in an effort to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply for Unit 3 of the factory.



The company has annual production capacity of 1.5Mta at Chittagong in southern Bangladesh.



According to company annual reports, Confidence Cement produced 710,636t of cement during FY2018–19, against 577,192t during FY2017-18.

