Ash Grove Cement seeks license for shale-clay quarry in Montana

01 January 2020

The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is accepting public comment on a draft environmental assessment for a shale-clay exploration project proposed by Ash Grove Cement Company near Montana City.

The DEQ received an amendment to Ash Groves Exploration License on October 11 to extract a 10,000t bulk sample of shale for chemical testing. The site is above Ash Grove's existing Clark Gulch Quarry off Jackson Creek Road, west of Montana City. In addition to the bulk sample, Ash Grove wants to construct an approximately one-mile haul road to access the test pit area and would complete four drill holes in the area.



The DEQ prepared a draft Environmental Assessment to analyse potential impacts from the proposed project. The public is invited to submit comments on the draft EA until end of business on January 3, 2020.

