Colombian cement dispatches up 2% in November

ICR Newsroom By 03 January 2020

Domestic dispatches in Colombia edged up 1.8 per cent to 1.083Mt in November 2019 from 1.065Mt in November 2018, according to the country’s statistics office, DANE.



Colombian cement plants produced 1.113Mt of cement in November 2019, up 1.7 per cent when compared with 1.094Mt in November 2018.



January-November 2019

Between January and November 2019, cement dispatches totalled 11.436Mt, which represents a 3.6 per cent rise when compared with the year-ago period, when dispatches reached 11.037Mt.



Output from domestic plants increased 3.8 per cent YoY to 11.804Mt from 11.37Mt in 11M18.

