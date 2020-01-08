HeidelbergCement Bangladesh calls EGM to approve amalgamation

08 January 2020

HeidelbergCement Bangladesh Ltd has further updated all concerned stakeholders and investors about its ongoing scheme of amalgamation though the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).



In a stock filing, the company says that furtther to their earlier news disseminated by the DSE on 26 December 2019 regarding seeking court approval for amalgamation with Meghna Energy Ltd, the Board of Directors has decided to hold an EGM to get approval of the scheme of amalgamation for merger of Meghna Energy Ltd with HeidelbergCement Bangladesh Ltd.



The filing adds, in accordance with the direction of the Honourable High Court by an order dated 15 December 2019 passed in the company matter No 308 of 2019, the date of EGM has been set in 25 February 2020, to take up the matter.

Published under