CemNet.com » Cement News » DR Congo cement demand weakens in 10M19

DR Congo cement demand weakens in 10M19

DR Congo cement demand weakens in 10M19
By ICR Newsroom
16 January 2020


Grey cement consumption in the Democratic Republic of Congo reached 390,279t in the first 10 months of 2019, according to ACP. Production reached 959,088t during the same period.

The low demand reflects the slowdown in construction work in the building and public works sector.

In 2018 cement demand reached 1,045,199t and domestic production 1,043,340t, according to Central Bank of Congo.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Democratic Republic of Congo Consumption production 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com