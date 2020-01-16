DR Congo cement demand weakens in 10M19

ICR Newsroom By 16 January 2020

Grey cement consumption in the Democratic Republic of Congo reached 390,279t in the first 10 months of 2019, according to ACP. Production reached 959,088t during the same period.



The low demand reflects the slowdown in construction work in the building and public works sector.



In 2018 cement demand reached 1,045,199t and domestic production 1,043,340t, according to Central Bank of Congo.

