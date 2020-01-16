CemNet.com » Cement News » Chile’s cement demand up 3% in 11M19

Chile’s cement demand up 3% in 11M19
16 January 2020


Cement demand in Chile declined 2.5 per cent YoY in November 2019, according to the Chilean construction chamber, CChC. Consumption fell to 341,721t in November 2019 from 350,532t in the previous year.

However, in the year to date the domestic cement market expanded by 3.3 per cent from 3.624Mt in the 11M18 to 3.743Mt in the 11M19.


