Puerto Rican sales see 6% drop in 2019

Puerto Rican cement sales in 2019 declined 5.6 per cent to 569,485t in 2019 when compared with 2019, according to Sin Comillas. In 2018 sales had surged 38.9 per cent YoY as construction activity skyrocketed after Hurricane Maria with the arrival of government funds for reconstruction. However, following the rebound, economic activity fell in 2019.
Local cement production decreased 6.7 per cent YoY to 518,864t. In 2018 production had increased by 44.6 per cent, the first rise since 2012.
