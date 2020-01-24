Poland sees cement production rise in 2019

Poland’s Association of Cement Producers estimates that the production of cement in 2019 rose by around one per cent YoY to 19Mt. However, imports from Belarus grew by an estimated 250,000t and imports from Turkey increased by about 50,000t.

Cement sales for 2020 are expected to remain consistent with 2019.

In an interview with the Polish News Bulletin, Xavier Guesnu, president of Lafarge Poland, noted that the housing construction market will drive the 2020 market, even though symptoms of a slowdown became apparent in the third and fourth quarter of 2019. The company also notes that a big package of infrastructure projects is expected to be implemented and this should stimulate demand for cement.

