Cemex to invest MXN10bn in Tepeaca expansion

Cemex is investing MXN10bn (US$530m) in the expansion of its cement works in Tepeaca, Puebla, according to the group’s President, Grupo Cemex. The expansion of the plant aims to meet the demand of central and southern Mexico.
Following the expansion, the cement works will have a capacity of 4.5Mta. According to the company the new project, along with 15 existing plants throughout Mexico, shows its commitment to the development of the country.
