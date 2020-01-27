Kohat Cement commissions 7800tpd kiln line

27 January 2020

Kohat Cement Company Ltd (KOHC) informed Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on 27 January 2020 that it has successfully commenced commercial operations from its brownfield grey kiln line of 7800tpd, including waste heat recovery power plant, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.



A company notification says that after setting up of this additional line, the total installed cement production capacity of the company has enhanced from 2,953,500tpa to 5,293,500tpa.

