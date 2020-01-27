Udaipur Cement returns to profit in the 3QFY19-20

ICR Newsroom By 27 January 2020

India-based Udaipur Cement Works Ltd, a subsidiary of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, reported a net profit of INR9.7m (US$135,776) for the third quarter ended 31 December 2019. In the 3QFY18-19 the company posted a net loss of INR120.5m.



Income from operations increased 15.1 per cent to INR1.586bn in the 3QFY19-20 from INR1.378bn in the equivalent period of the previous financial year.







