CemNet.com » Cement News » Udaipur Cement returns to profit in the 3QFY19-20

Udaipur Cement returns to profit in the 3QFY19-20

Udaipur Cement returns to profit in the 3QFY19-20
By ICR Newsroom
27 January 2020


India-based Udaipur Cement Works Ltd, a subsidiary of JK Lakshmi Cement Ltd, reported a net profit of INR9.7m (US$135,776) for the third quarter ended 31 December 2019. In the 3QFY18-19 the company posted a net loss of INR120.5m.

Income from operations increased 15.1 per cent to INR1.586bn in the 3QFY19-20 from INR1.378bn in the equivalent period of the previous financial year.


Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: India Udaipur Cement Works JK Lakshmi Cement business results 



 

Related News

Most read on CemNet.com