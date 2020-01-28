Turkmenistan starts production of sulphate-resistant cement

A report in the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper says that a cement plant in Balkanabat, Turkmenistan, has mastered the production of sulphate-resistant cement. This is the first time that the country has produced sulphate-resistant cement. The first batch of 7000t of sulphate-resistant cement was recently produced with Jebel Cement factory as likely production location.

The Institute of Chemistry of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, in cooperation with specialists from the Ministry of Industry and Turkmengeologiya State Corp, explored the possibility of using the natural resources of the Tuarkyr mining region, particularly iron ore reserves, and helped organise raw material extraction at the Chagyl deposit. A method for producing sulphate-resistant Portland cement using iron oxide has been developed in the country, according to Azernews.

Last year, the Turkmencement Production Association refused to import this component and now provides industry enterprises with local raw materials needed for the production of high-performance building materials.

