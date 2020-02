Cement price rises further in Congo DR

04 February 2020

A shortage of cement is driving up prices in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The price of a 50kg bag of 32-grade cement has increased to CDF14,300 (US$8.46) from CDF14,000. For 42.5-grade cement the price has risen from 14,700 to 15,000/50kg bag. At retail level, prices vary between COF16,000-18,000.

