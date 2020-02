Sagar Cements reports 2% increase in production for January

06 February 2020

India’s Sagar Cements has reported a 1.7 per cent YoY increase in standalone cement production for January 2020, rising to 228,455Mt from 224,607Mt in the year-ago period. Consolidated cement production improved 4.7 per cent to 316,657Mt from 302,558Mt.

However, the company’s standalone cement sales were down three per cent to 224,271Mt from 231,208Mt in January 2019. Consolidated cement sales also fell 1.6 per cent YoY to 315,309Mt from 320,410Mt.

