Belarus increases cement production by 5% in 2019

06 February 2020

In 2019 total domestic cement production in Belarus increased 4.6 per cent YoY to 4.7Mt. Meanwhile, the country also imported 502,800t of cement worth more than US$28m, according to the National Statistical Committee. The main importer was Russia with imports reaching a value of US$18m, but also received deliveries from Latvia (US$3.7m), Ukraine (US$2.8m), Turkey (US$2m) and Lithuania (US$1.5m).

The country’s Council of Ministers have since extended the requirement that companies obtain a special license for importing Portland cement from outside the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) for another six months. The requirement has been designed to assist the country’s three domestic cement manufacturers.

Published under