Vicat christens its first bulk cement carrier

12 February 2020

Vicat recently christened its first bulk cement carrier 'Capo Cinto' in Nice, France. As well as confirming the French company’s community focus in the southeastern part of the country, Vicat’s acquisition of its first bulk cement carrier, under a partnership with maritime logistics specialist ABCRM, is proof of enduring support for its business in Corsica, and it boosts the quality of the service afforded to local customers, the company said.



The acquisition of Vicat's first bulk carrier strengthens the company's position as a major player in the Corsica region. Capo Cinto will carry cement manufactured by Vicat's La Grave de Peille plant not only to the Corsican ports of Bastia, Porto Vecchio, Ajaccio and Propiano, but also to Italy and other Mediterranean shores. The location and activities of the cement plant, which has been operating in the hills above Nice since 1923, make it a pillar of the regional market. Its proximity to the sea is a key advantage for exporting throughout the Mediterranean basin. Being located close to population centres also gives it an ideal opportunity to use local waste as alternative fuel for firing the kiln, making it a component in the group’s circular-economy drive.



Built in 1997 as a general cargo ship, and named Kurske at the time, in 2019 the vessel was converted to carry cement and rechristened Capo Cinto in reference to Monte Cinto, the highest mountain in Corsica (2706m). Now, as a self-unloading pneumatic bulk carrier, she can carry a maximum cargo of close to 2000t of cement in her 14 x 140t holds. The vessel is sponsored by Vice Admiral Anne Cullerre.



The Capo Cinto is precisely 90.67m-long, and she is designed to transport cement, both in bulk and in bags, from Nice to Corsica, mostly, but also to Italy and elsewhere throughout the Mediterranean.

For this acquisition, the Vicat group partnered with ABCRM, a family-owned shipping company that shares the same values as Vicat, to form the joint venture ABCV (Agency Bulk Chartering Vicat).

