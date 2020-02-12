Cement prices in El Salvador largely stable in 2019

The ex-works cement price in El Salvador remained unchanged at US$7.57/42.5kg bag, reports the country’s construction chamber, Casalco.
The retail price of a 42.5kg bag of cement increased from US$8.28 in January to peak at US$8.45 in June but then slipped to US$8.32 in August to a new high of US$8.37 in October. It closed the year at US$8.31, resulting in an average price of US$8.38 for the year.
