Russian cement production up by 7% in 2019

ICR Newsroom By 13 February 2020

Russia’s cement producers increased their output by 7.4 per cent to 57.7Mt in 2019, according to Esmerk Russian News.



Eurocement group was the country’s top producer with 2.1Mt, up 15 per cent YoY, while Dyckerhoff, DV-Cement and Novoroscement also increased production – by 11-13 per cent YoY.



Rail shipments accounted for the largest share of 46.6 per cent of total sales, slightly down on 47.7 per cent reported in 2019. Road transport is reported to continue its growth.

Published under