Argos celebrates launch of green cement at Rioclaro

17 February 2020

Cementos Argos' Rioclaro plant has started its new 0.45Mta calcined clay production line involving an investement of US$78m investment for the manufacture and distribution of green cement.

In this process, the use of clinker is reduced thanks to the incorporation of calcined clays (artificial pozzolan). During the production process, CO 2 emissions are reduced by up to 38 per cent and energy consumption lowered by 30 per cent.

"With this project, we are leading the industry and sowing the seeds of Argos for the future, which today, starts a new production line in Rioclaro, and which also has a huge growth potential in all geographies," said Juan Esteban Calle, Cementos Argos CEO. "This is not only from a product point of view, but rather from a concrete action for the sustainability of our industry. In our commitment to climate change, this project clearly makes us very proud," he added.







