Vietnam demand expected to rise by 4-5 per cent in 2020

18 February 2020

Cement and clinker demand in Vietnam is expected to edge up by 4-5 per cent in 2020, according to the country's Ministry of Construction (MoC). Volumes are expected to reach 101-103Mt, according to a report by Vietnam Plus. The expected range comprises 69-70Mt of domestic sales and 32-34Mt of exports.



Chairman of the Vietnam Cement Association, Nguyen Quang Cung, said that cement demand has expanded at a higher pace compared to GDP in previous years. However, the trend has been in reverse in recent times due to a stagnant real estate market as well as the slow progress of many infrastructure projects.

Mr Cung also cautioned that cement producers will have to face a number of challenges in 2020, including rising input costs, environmental and technological issues, and increasing wages.

