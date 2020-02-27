Chile’s cement dispatches edge up 2% in 2019

Chilean cement dispatches fell by 8.3 per cent YoY to 338,720t in December 2019 from 369,291t in December 2018, according to the Chilean cement and construction chamber, ChCC. MoM there was a much more modest drop of 0.9 per cent.



Deliveries in the full-year of 2019 edged up 2.2 per cent to 4,081,896t when compared with full-year volumes of 3,992,501t in 2018.

