Chilean cement market contracts 2% in 1M20

ICR Newsroom By 05 March 2020

Cement dispatches in Chile slipped two per cent YoY in January 2020. Deliveries fell to 331,783t in the first month of the year from 350,122t in January 2019, according to the Chilean construction chamber, CChC.



Dispatches in 2019 rose 2.2 per cent YoY to 4,081,896t when compared with 3,992,501t in 2018.

