Puerto Rican cement demand drops 20% in January 2020

ICR Newsroom By 09 March 2020

Cement sales in Puerto Rico declined 20.4 per cent YoY to 36,255t. The drop in demand was attributed to falling levels of construction after Hurricane Maria as government funds and insurance payment finish, according to Sin Comillas.



Cement production in January dropped 17.1 per cent to 35,176t, the first reduction in three months. In 2018 full-year output declined 6.7 per cent YoY to 524,443t.

