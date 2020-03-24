Shree Cement to shut all production facilities in Rajasthan

India’s Shree Cement has announced that it is undertaking measures to shut down all of its Rajasthan-based plants until 31 March 2020, or further notice, according to a statement.



The news follows the Government of Rajasthan issuing a direction for the closure of all production facilities in the state to control the community transmission stage of COVID-19.

