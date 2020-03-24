CemNet.com » Cement News » Shree Cement to shut all production facilities in Rajasthan

Shree Cement to shut all production facilities in Rajasthan

Shree Cement to shut all production facilities in Rajasthan
24 March 2020


India’s Shree Cement has announced that it is undertaking measures to shut down all of its Rajasthan-based plants until 31 March 2020, or further notice, according to a statement.

The news follows the Government of Rajasthan issuing a direction for the closure of all production facilities in the state to control the community transmission stage of COVID-19.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: India Shree Cement Plant Closure COVID-19 coronavirus 