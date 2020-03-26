Aumund names new MD of Brazilian subsidiary

Aumund has named Paulo Lima as the new managing director of its Brazilian subsidiary, based in São Paulo.
Paulo Lima has already had a successful career in mechanical engineering, in particular in conveying technology, with experience in sectors such as cement, mining and minerals, according to the company. Mr Lima has also held leading sales positions at the subsidiary in São Paulo from 1996-2000 and 2004-08.
