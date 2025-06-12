Advertisement

CEMBUREAU and the European Federation of Building and Woodworkers (EFBWW) have joined forces to develop essential policy recommendations that will accelerate the cement industry's transition to carbon neutrality. This strategic collaboration was carried out under the EU co-funded project “Cement Skills 2030” which focussed on mapping the future skills needs of the cement sector for 2030-50.

The recommendations include:

• stronger collaboration among stakeholders—including social partners, policymakers, industry trade unions’ and employers’ leaders, training providers, and educational institutions

• investment in re-skilling and upskilling to prepare workers for emerging technologies, products, and green and digital processes

• a human-centred approach to industry transformation, ensuring involvement of workers to participate in shaping future skills, training and learning opportunities

• the integration of occupational health & safety measures into all training curricula to respond to emerging risks and continuous prevention

• the utility of EU and national funds to support workforce development and industry adaptation for a fair transition.



At the Final conference held on 27 May 2025 in Brussels, an in-depth study was presented, conducted across six key countries – Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Poland, and Spain – alongside insights from other EU member states. A high-level roundtable discussion explored strategies for ensuring a fair and social transition, supporting sector attractiveness, addressing labour shortages and occupational safety and health (OSH) factors, and securing funding for workers development, upskilling and reskilling.

A keynote speech from Commission Cabinet provided the relevant aspects of the union of skills for the cement sector and initiatives such as the European Alliance for Apprenticeships and EU Skills Academies.



With the project now completed, EFBWW and Cembureau will explore deepening their cooperation which may include working towards an industry-wide roadmap on skills intelligence. A dedicated platform for exchange among stakeholders will be established to drive continued progress in workforce development. Additionally, joint efforts will focus on enhancing industry attractiveness and ensuring a socially inclusive transformation.



Koen Coppenholle, CEO of CEMBUREAU, said: " As the cement industry moves towards carbon neutrality, equipping our workforce with the right skills will be key to driving innovation and securing a competitive, sustainable industry for generations to come. A strong collaboration is essential and will deliver a transformation that is both fair and sustainable for everyone involved."

