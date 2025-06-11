Advertisement

The Korean government has pledged strong policy support for the domestic cement industry’s path to carbon neutrality, in a keynote show of support at Cemtech Asia 2025, the leading international cement technology conference, currently taking place in Seoul, South Korea.



The high-level backing underlines the government’s recognition of the cement sector’s role in achieving Korea’s climate goals, and its willingness to assist the industry in transitioning to more sustainable practices.



Welcoming delegates to the conference, Mr Cheol-gyu Lee, Chairman of the National Assembly’s Industry, Trade, Resources, Small and Medium Venture Business Committee, reaffirmed the government’s support for the industry’s decarbonisation ambitions.



Addressing Cemtech delegates, Mr Seung-Ryul Lee, Deputy Minister for Industrial Policy at the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE), commended the cement sector’s transformation efforts. “The Korean cement industry has been proactively responding to the transition toward carbon neutrality for several years now,” he said. “Concrete efforts are being made in areas such as fuel switching, raw material substitution, energy efficiency improvements, and the introduction of CCUS technologies. The government is also providing policy support to back the industry's efforts.”

High-level delegation of Korea cement producer CEOs, with Thomas Armstrong (Director, Cemtech Asia), Seung Ryul Lee, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE), Government of Korea, and Gun Sik Jeon (President, KCA) at Cemtech Asia 2025



Speaking during the conference, Eui-Chul Kim, Director of the Korea Cement Association (KCA), provided an update on the industry’s emissions trajectory and future targets. He noted that carbon dioxide emissions have been in decline since their 2016 peak, aided by the introduction of the Korean Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS). “The domestic cement industry must reduce greenhouse gases by 12 per cent by 2030 and 53 per cent by 2050 compared to 2018,” he said. “To achieve this, the transition to low-carbon or carbon-free fuels and raw materials is key. The remaining emissions are to be addressed through carbon capture, utilisation, and storage (CCUS) technologies.”



Fuel switching is a cornerstone of this strategy, with the sector aiming to substitute 36 per cent of fossil fuels by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2050, including utilisation of waste plastics, biomass, and hydrogen. Korean producers have already invested KRW1trn (US$730m) in alternative fuel systems.



Clinker reduction through alternative raw materials and supplementary cementitious materials (SCMs) forms the second pillar. Currently, ordinary Portland cement (OPC) accounts for 83 per cent of production, with blended cement targeted to reach 20 per cent by 2030 and 29 per cent by 2050. Use of non-carbonate materials is expected to rise sixfold by 2050.



Mr Kim outlined three strategic focus areas for the industry: accelerating market transition through product diversification; expanding R&D investment in low-carbon technologies; and reinforcing regulatory frameworks through standards reform and support for Carbon Contracts for Difference (CCfD).



“The Korea Cement Association is taking the lead in strengthening the sustainability of the industry so that the cement sector can become a leader in global carbon neutrality practices,” he concluded.



With Phase 4 of Korea’s ETS (2026-30) introducing stricter emissions targets and likely raising compliance costs, Thomas Armstrong, Cemtech Asia Director, highlighted the urgency of action and the growing alignment between industry and government on the road to net zero.