Advertisement

The Korean Central News Agency, North Korea’s state news agency, is reporting that cement production across the country is surging.

The Sangwon cement complex is said to be recording high production results every day, increasing the number of inspection of equipment by more than 2.5 times that of the previous year while encouraging competition between shifts and work teams.

Elsewhere, the Sunchon cement complex is conducting a campaign for technical innovations to solve the problems arising in remodelling production processes. This year, it has accomplished more than 80 technical innovation plans.

The Chonnaeri and Sunghori cement factories are also increasing production through what are described as “mass movements”.