Georgia Power announces coal ash reuse project

01 April 2020

USA-based Georgia Power today announced a new beneficial reuse project for coal ash stored at Plant Mitchell, a retired coal-fired power station near Albany. Starting this year, approximately 2Mt of stored coal ash will be removed from the existing ash ponds for reuse in Portland cement manufacture.

"As part of our ash pond closure efforts, Georgia Power is always looking for opportunities to reuse coal ash that are beneficial for our customers and communities," said Dr Mark Berry, vice president of Environmental and Natural Resources. "The coal ash beneficial reuse project at Plant Mitchell will save space in landfills and ultimately serve to help produce a valuable product."

At the completion of the project, the ash pond site will be restored as a useable property.

