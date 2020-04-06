CemNet.com » Cement News » Dangote Cement looks to raise NGN100bn from bonds

Dangote Cement looks to raise NGN100bn from bonds

Dangote Cement looks to raise NGN100bn from bonds
06 April 2020


Nigeria’s Dangote Cement is seeking to raise up to NGN100bn (US$257.23m) from the bond market, under its NGN300bn debt issuance programme.

The funds from the company’s first offering in the bond market would be used to refinance existing short-term debt used for cement expansion projects, working capital and other corporate purposes, according to This Day.

Published under Cement News

Tagged Under: Nigeria Dangote Cement Bond Issue 