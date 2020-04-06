Dangote Cement looks to raise NGN100bn from bonds

Nigeria’s Dangote Cement is seeking to raise up to NGN100bn (US$257.23m) from the bond market, under its NGN300bn debt issuance programme.



The funds from the company’s first offering in the bond market would be used to refinance existing short-term debt used for cement expansion projects, working capital and other corporate purposes, according to This Day.

