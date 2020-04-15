Akhangarancement completes kiln housing installation

Eurocement has completed the installation of the rotary kiln housing at its 3Mta Akhangarancement project in Uzbekistan, according to a press release.

Internal and external welding work was carried out on parts of the kiln body, bandages and support rollers, while the main and auxiliary drives were also installed. The rotary kiln is equipped with high-tech sensors, scanners, gas analysers and manometers, which ensure high energy efficiency and minimise environmental impact, states the company.

The installation of the main process filters has also been completed. Elsewhere, the conveying equipment, raw material and cement mills, and jaw and hammer crushers are currently being installed.

The construction of the plant is actively continuing under special conditions to counteract the spread of the coronavirus.

