US cement shipments up 8% in December

21 April 2020

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement, including imports, in the US and Puerto Rico in December 2019 increased eight per cent YoY to 6.7Mt, according to newly-released data from the US Geological Survey (USGS). The leading cement-consuming states were Texas, California, Florida, Georgia and Ohio, which received 45 per cent of the total. Leading producing states were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama.



Masonry cement shipments rose by 9.7 per cent YoY to 164,000t in December 2019 with deliveries mainly being made to Florida, Texas, California, North Carolina and Georgia and accounting for 61 per cent of the total.



Clinker output, excluding Puerto Rico, remained stable at 6.6Mt in December 2019. The leading clinker-producing sates were Texas, Missouri, California, Florida and Alabama.



Domestic production was supplemented by 1.1Mt of cement and clinker imports, representing a 5.8 per cent YoY decrease.



Full-year 2019

Total shipments of Portland and blended cement in the US edged up to 3.7 per cent to 101Mt in 2019 while masonry cement deliveries remained stable at 2.4Mt.



Clinker output rose by 2.3 per cent YoY to 78.9Mt with domestic production being supplemented with 16.2Mt of clinker and cement imports, up 7.1 per cent YoY.

